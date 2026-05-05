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TN Guv accepts Stalin's resignation, asks him to continue as caretaker CM

The CM had tendered resignation following his party, DMK's defeat in the April 23 Lok Sabha elections

MK Stalin, Stalin
Following the poll debacle, the DMK chief submitted his resignation on Tuesday (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 3:11 PM IST
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Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has accepted the resignation of Chief Minister M K Stalin and his council of ministers, the Lok Bhavan said on Tuesday.

The CM had tendered resignation following his party, DMK's defeat in the April 23 Lok Sabha elections.

According to a Lok Bhavan statement, the governor has requested Stalin "to continue in office until alternative arrangements are made."  Following the poll debacle, the DMK chief submitted his resignation on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu assembly elections were held on April 23. Vijay-led TVK emerged the single largest party by winning 108 seats, while DMK and AIADMK got 59 and 47, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :M K StalinTamil NaduTamil Nadu electionsDMK

First Published: May 05 2026 | 3:10 PM IST

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