To make Uttarakhand corruption-free is our aim: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that making Uttarakhand a corruption-free state is his government's aim. Strict instructions have also been issued to officials in this regard by the Chief Minister, his office said in a statement on Friday

The statement from the Chief Minister's office said that the Vigilance Department has been instructed by Dhami to work diligently to check corruption in the state.

"The Vigilance Department has also been instructed by the Chief Minister to work diligently in the cases of bribery and malpractice to check corruption. Strict actions are being taken by the Vigilance Department keeping in view the clear commitment of the state government to curb corruption and take action against corrupt officers and employees by identifying them," said the Chief Minister's office statement.