Home / India News / To make Uttarakhand corruption-free is our aim: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

To make Uttarakhand corruption-free is our aim: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

The statement from the Chief Minister's office said that the Vigilance Department has been instructed by Dhami to work diligently to check corruption in the state

ANI General News
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 11:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that making Uttarakhand a corruption-free state is his government's aim. Strict instructions have also been issued to officials in this regard by the Chief Minister, his office said in a statement on Friday

The statement from the Chief Minister's office said that the Vigilance Department has been instructed by Dhami to work diligently to check corruption in the state.

"The Vigilance Department has also been instructed by the Chief Minister to work diligently in the cases of bribery and malpractice to check corruption. Strict actions are being taken by the Vigilance Department keeping in view the clear commitment of the state government to curb corruption and take action against corrupt officers and employees by identifying them," said the Chief Minister's office statement.

Also Read

Departments should aim to get maximum revenue: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

All illegal encroachments in Uttarakahnd will be demolished: CM Dhami

Nation will boycott Congress: Dhami on skipping Parliament inauguration

Uttarakhand will be drug-free by year 2025: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits Joshimath to assess situation

Consumers can save upto 20% in electricity bills with new power tariff rule

Flood situation in Assam remains grave, over 488,000 people affected

India-US to negotiate 'speed bumps', develop tech to transform lives: Biden

Mob torches Manipur minister's godown, tries to burn down residence

India, US govts prepared ground, biz community needs to take advantage: PM

Topics :UttarakhandCorruption free

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story