Home / India News / Flood situation in Assam remains grave, over 488,000 people affected

Flood situation in Assam remains grave, over 488,000 people affected

A Central Water Commission report on Friday evening said the Brahmaputra was flowing over the danger level in Nematighat (Jorhat)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Villagers use a banana raft to cross a flooded street, in Nagaon district of Assam (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
Follow Us

The flood situation in Assam remained grave on Saturday with over 4.88 lakh people affected so far, an official report said.

Major rivers remained in spate across the state with the meteorological department warning of more rainfall and thunderstorm in different parts.

A Central Water Commission report on Friday evening said the Brahmaputra was flowing over the danger level in Nematighat (Jorhat).

The water level of the Puthimari and Pagladiya rivers have breached the red mark in Kamrup and Nalbari districts respectively, it added.

The Regional Meteorological Centre here has issued a 'Yellow' alert for Saturday, asking people to be on watch and remain updated for heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in some parts of the state.

As per an official report, more than 4.88 lakh people in 16 districts are currently reeling under floods.

Two persons have been killed in floods this year so far.

Worst affected has been the Bajali sub-division where 2.67 lakh people have been hit by the deluge.

Nalbari and Barpeta districts are also among the severely hit with around 80,000 and 73,000 people affected respectively.

More than 35,000 people are staying in 140 relief camps. Another 75 relief distribution centres are also functional.

Different agencies, including NDRF, SDRF, civil defence personnel and local people, have been assisting the administration in carrying out rescue and relief operations.

Embankments have been breached or damaged in Biswanath, Darrang and Kokrajhar districts in the last 24 hours.

Roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged in different districts, including Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Goalpara, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Majuli and Nalbari.

Reports of erosion have been recorded in Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Dibrugarh, Sivsagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Udalguri and Tamulpur.

Landslides and urban flooding have also been reported from different parts, the report added.

Also Read

Flood situation grim in Assam; nearly 120,000 people hit in 10 districts

No aid needed from AIUDF, AAMSU to re-design district boundaries: Assam CM

Incessant rainfall in Bhutan linked to Assam floods, say Officials

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

Assam merges 4 districts with 4 others, changes jurisdiction of villages

India-US to negotiate 'speed bumps', develop tech to transform lives: Biden

Mob torches Manipur minister's godown, tries to burn down residence

India, US govts prepared ground, biz community needs to take advantage: PM

New and glorious journey of India-US ties has begun, says PM Modi

Rains lash parts of Mumbai, 'delayed' monsoon likely to set in today: IMD

Topics :Assam floodsAssam

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story