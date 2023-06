A high-powered committee (HPC) formed to scrutinise the environmental clearance (EC) given to the Centre’s ambitious Great Nicobar transshipment port project is likely to give its all-clear to the proposed project, which has been halted since April, multiple senior officials told Business Standard. On April 3, the Kolkata Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) put a two-month stay on any further work in the EC granted to the project. The Rs 41,000 crore project would be on hold until the NGT-appointed committee scrutinises the green approval granted by the Centre, read the order. Read more