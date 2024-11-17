Total curfew imposed by authorities in Imphal until further notice

Manipur police officials have arrested 23 individuals who were part of the mob involved in the alleged "ransacking and arson of the houses," said Manipur Police on Saturday.

These individuals were arrested from Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts of the state. Additionally, the police officials have recovered one .32 pistol, seven rounds of SBBL, and eight mobile phones from their possession.

Amid the escalation in the state, a total curfew has been imposed in Imphal until further orders. Following this, the government immediately suspended Internet and mobile data services for two days.

According to police officials, 8 persons have been injured in the process of dispersal of the mob that targeted various houses and properties of public representatives in Imphal.

Following this incident, heavy security forces including the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed in Imphal, said police.

In a social media post on X, Manipur Police wrote, "On 16.11.2024, irate mobs have targeted various houses and properties of public representatives including Ministers and MLAs of the State in Imphal. Police have resorted to firing tear gas shells etc. to disperse the mob. Security forces including Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed in Imphal to strengthen the security in the town area. Flag marches have been conducted. 08 (eight) persons have been injured in the process of mob dispersal."

"Further, 23 persons who were part of the mob indulging in ransacking and arson of the houses above have been arrested from Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur Districts and recovered 01 (one) .32 pistol, 07 rounds of SBBL, 08 nos. of mobile phones from their possession, the tweet added.

More From This Section

Manipur Police posted on X, "Total curfew has been immediately clamped in the town until further orders. Internet and mobile data services have been suspended for 02 (two) days immediately. SsP/ COs have been deployed on ground to manage the law-and-order situation. Senior officers are critically monitoring the situation round the clock."

On Saturday, Manipur Police said, "Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. Movement of 456 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles. A total of 107 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained by Police in connection with violations in different districts of the State.