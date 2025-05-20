Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi chairs meeting to review progress of work in tourism sector

PM Modi chairs meeting to review progress of work in tourism sector

This comes following the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which instilled fear among tourists

Modi, Narendra Modi

The government is now working to bring back tourists to the region and encourage travel. The meeting focused on checking current plans and finding new ways to promote tourism across the country. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired an important meeting in the national capital to review and improve India's tourism sector.

This comes following the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which instilled fear among tourists.

The Central government is pushing for boosting tourism in the Valley,

The government is now working to bring back tourists to the region and encourage travel. The meeting focused on checking current plans and finding new ways to promote tourism across the country. 

Previously, on May 15, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had chaired a meeting on May 15 with the Hoteliers Association at the Civil Secretariat.

 

He held the meeting to discuss their concerns after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Chief Minister Abdullah assured the various stakeholders present at the meeting that the government is fully committed to supporting the sector and will carefully consider their valuable suggestions. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NCW, NCW logo

Women's panels in India: Who appoints them, and what do they do?

Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, Jayant Vishnu

Remembering Jayant Narlikar, astrophysicist who challenged Big Bang theory

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt cuts MLALAD fund to ₹5 crore from ₹15 crore per constituency

Nishant Pitti

ED to probe EaseMyTrip's Nishant Pitti's role in Mahadev betting app case

Renu Bharia, Ashoka University professor

Who is Renu Bhatia, Haryana panel chief in Ashoka University row?

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister tourism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon