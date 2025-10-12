Tourism sector expected to grow with more than 25% CAGR: Gajendra Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said the tourism sector contributes Rs 20 trillion to India's GDP, and is expected to grow at a rate of more than 25 per cent.

"Tourism now contributes over Rs 20 trillion to our national GDP. It provides livelihood to more than 84 million people," he said, addressing the 'MP Travel Mart', an event organised by the Madhya Pradesh tourism department.

"India welcomed 20 million inbound tourists last year, and 2.94 billion tour trips were made by domestic travelers. Tourism sector in India is estimated to grow with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of more than 25 per cent," he added.