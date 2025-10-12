Tourism sector expected to grow with more than 25% CAGR: Gajendra Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said the tourism sector contributes Rs 20 trillion to India's GDP, and is expected to grow at a rate of more than 25 per cent.
"Tourism now contributes over Rs 20 trillion to our national GDP. It provides livelihood to more than 84 million people," he said, addressing the 'MP Travel Mart', an event organised by the Madhya Pradesh tourism department.
"India welcomed 20 million inbound tourists last year, and 2.94 billion tour trips were made by domestic travelers. Tourism sector in India is estimated to grow with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of more than 25 per cent," he added.
"These numbers tell a deeper story. The story of empowerment. Artisans finding new markets, families running home-stays, women entrepreneurs creating eco retreats, local youths becoming confidant guides and hosts," the tourism minister said.
At the heart of this transformation lies the belief that tourism is a national priority, not an auxiliary industry, with an unprecedented investment in highways, airports, inland waterways and digital infrastructure, he said, adding that travel across the country has been made seamless.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app