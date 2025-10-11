Home / India News / Fans throng outside Jalsa to celebrate Amitabh Bachchan's 83rd birthday

Fans throng outside Jalsa to celebrate Amitabh Bachchan's 83rd birthday

Some came dressed as his most famous on-screen characters, others held up life-size cutouts and banners bearing his image and famous dialogues

Amitabh Bachchan, Amitabh
File Photo: Hindi film actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 8:54 PM IST
It was celebration and devotion in equal measures outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence Jalsa on Saturday as hundreds of fans gathered for the legendary actor's 83rd birthday, turning the lanes of Juhu into a sea of posters and placards.

Bachchan's birthday has, for decades, been more than a personal milestone it is an occasion that unites fans from across the country, a reminder of the unwavering adoration that continues to surround Hindi cinema's enduring icon.

For many, the annual trip to the megastar's residence has become a ritual - a chance to stand for hours in the hope of catching a fleeting glimpse of the man whose stardom has defined generations.

A fan, wearing a shirt which read "Wishing you bestest 83rd", called Bachchan a "living legend".

Every year, we members of Amitabh Bachchan's extended family come here on October 11 to get a glimpse of him. Sir showers us with so much love every Sunday. As for the T-shirt, every year we print it according to his age the number of years he's completed. And sir always acknowledges it.

"I've probably been coming here since 2011, along with the rest of our group. Every Sunday, no matter if it's cold, raining, or anything else, we come here without fail. And sir, too, tries his best to meet his his extended family with so much affection," the fan told PTI.

For another fan, who has been coming since 2003, the journey to Jalsa has become almost spiritual.

We feel blessed after seeing him. I've met him many times in the beginning, we couldn't believe we were standing next to Bachchan sahab, he said, recalling that "Sharabi" was the first film that made him a lifelong admirer.

For others, the admiration borders on reverence.

I have been a die-hard fan of Amitabh Bachchan sir since I was four or five years old. No one can match him, and no one ever will, said another fan, who rattled off a list of favourites -- "Deewar", "Trishul", "Zanjeer", "Mukaddar Ka Sikandar", "Sharabi", "Kabhi Kabhie", and "Silsila".

I used to bunk classes just to watch his movies. There was madness then, and there still is. Sir should get Bharat Ratna. It is very sad that he hasn't yet. I request the government to honour our living legend soon, he added.

Another admirer, who has been arriving at Jalsa at 5 am every October 11 since 2008, said it feels right to be the first devotee at Sir's doorstep.

When I was 8 or 9, I saw Sholay' for the first time. When he died in the film, I felt he had really died. Then my father showed me another of his movies, and I felt relieved that Amitabh ji is alive, he recalled, adding that he has seen Bachchan's films 300400 times and counts "Agneepath" as his all-time favourite.

For some, the day is also about community and service.

I come here every year. We distribute laddus and cut cakes. I've been coming for 15 years and have met him 40 times, said another long-time follower. I perform dance programmes in his name and do social work too it's my way of spreading the joy that he inspires.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan birthdayBollywood

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

