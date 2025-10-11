Home / India News / Naidu thanks PM Modi for congratulating him on 15 years as Andhra CM

Naidu thanks PM Modi for congratulating him on 15 years as Andhra CM

According to the PM, Naidu's futuristic vision and commitment to good governance have remained constant throughout his political career

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 10:33 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating him on completing 15 years in office.

PM Modi spoke to Naidu on Saturday, appreciating his political journey and wishing him the best as he continues to work for the welfare of Andhra Pradesh.

Thank you, Prime Minister Modiji, for your gracious call and kind words. I remain fully committed to building a Swarna (golden) Andhra with your support, and ensuring it becomes a leading force in your mission for a Viksit Bharat (developed India) under your visionary leadership, Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

According to the PM, Naidu's futuristic vision and commitment to good governance have remained constant throughout his political career.

I have worked closely with Chandrababu Garu on numerous occasions, starting from the time we both were Chief Ministers in the early 2000s, Modi said.

He also wished Naidu the very best as he continues to work passionately for the welfare of Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu first took oath as the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh on September 1, 1995. He served continuously from 1995 to 2004 and returned as CM in 2014 and 2024, serving four terms in total.

During his first two tenures, he was CM of the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiChandrababu NaiduAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

