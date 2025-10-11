Naidu thanks PM Modi for congratulating him on 15 years as Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating him on completing 15 years in office.

PM Modi spoke to Naidu on Saturday, appreciating his political journey and wishing him the best as he continues to work for the welfare of Andhra Pradesh.

Thank you, Prime Minister Modiji, for your gracious call and kind words. I remain fully committed to building a Swarna (golden) Andhra with your support, and ensuring it becomes a leading force in your mission for a Viksit Bharat (developed India) under your visionary leadership, Naidu said in a post on 'X'.