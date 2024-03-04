Home / India News / Tourists in Himachal's Spiti shifted to safer places; 650 roads closed

Tourists in Himachal's Spiti shifted to safer places; 650 roads closed

The 81 tourists stranded in Spiti Valley in Lahaul and Spiti district were on Sunday night shifted to and accommodated in different hotels and homestays there, the police said in a statement

About 290 roads are blocked in this tribal district and several areas are without electricity for the past two days, the statement said | File image | Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Shimla

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 11:26 AM IST
As many as 81 tourists stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley due to closure of roads after heavy snowfall have been shifted to safer places, police said on Monday.

Meanwhile, over 650 roads, including five national highways, in the state remained closed for vehicular movement on Monday following several avalanches and landslides caused by incessant rain and snow for the past three days, according to the state emergency operation centre.

The 81 tourists stranded in Spiti Valley in Lahaul and Spiti district were on Sunday night shifted to and accommodated in different hotels and homestays there, the police said in a statement.

About 290 roads are blocked in this tribal district and several areas are without electricity for the past two days, the statement said.

Heavy rain and snow in Lahaul and Spiti has also disrupted the mobile network, it added.

On Sunday, an avalanche hit Dara Waterfall near Jasrat village in Lahaul and Spiti, obstructing the flow of Chenab and triggering an alert in the adjoining area, officials had said.

They had advised the residents of adjoining villages of Jobrang, Rapi, Jasrath, Tarand and Tharot to stay cautious and inform the nearest police post in case of emergency.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions continued across the state.

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

