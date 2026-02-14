Traffic advisory issued ahead of AI summit, CBSE exams in Delhi

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic public advisory ahead of the upcoming AI Impact Summit and the commencement of CBSE examinations and stated that elaborate traffic and facilitation arrangements have been put in place in coordination with the education authorities.

The AI Impact Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital from February 16 to February 20. The CBSE board examinations are also scheduled to begin from February 17, which is expected to significantly increase traffic movement across several parts of the city.

Delhi Traffic Police said it has worked jointly with officials from the Education Department to ensure smooth traffic management and to minimise inconvenience to students appearing for examinations as well as the general public.