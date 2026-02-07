Traffic curbs in parts of Delhi on Feb 9 due to official event at Rajghat

Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions at several locations on February 9 in connection with an official function at the Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal in Rajghat.

According to the advisory, special traffic arrangements will be in place from 10 am to 12 noon on February 9, during which diversions will be imposed depending on the movement of dignitaries.

Commuters can expect traffic diversions at some key points, including the ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shanti Van Chowk and the IP Flyover, the advisory said.

Restrictions and diversions may also be imposed on stretches such as ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Shanti Van Chowk till the IP Flyover, Delhi Gate to N S Marg, Shanti Van Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg, and the stretch from the Rajghat DTC Depot to the Ring Road Bypass, and surrounding roads.