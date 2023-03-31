Home / India News / Traffic police issues advisory after road caves in near Delhi's Hauz Rani

Traffic police issues advisory after road caves in near Delhi's Hauz Rani

Avoid the stretch near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road

General News
Traffic police issues advisory after road caves in near Delhi's Hauz Rani

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory alert asking commuters in Delhi to avoid the stretch near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road after a road caved in.

The offical media handle of Delhi traffic police took to Twitter and informed, "Traffic Alert. A road has caved-in near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road due to which traffic may remain affected from Saket Court towards PTS, Malviya Nagar. Kindly avoid the stretch".

As per visuals uploaded by Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory, it can be seen that a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus got stuck in in the pothole formed after the road caved in which is affecting the traffic movement on the stretch.

The national capital and its surrounding areas have been witnessing heavy rainfall since yesterday evening. This has led to waterlogging in several parts of Delhi.

Earlier a road in Delhi's RK Puram caved in on February 22 wherein a dog and two bikes fell inside the hole created due to the collapse. No fatalities were reported in the incident.

Topics :DelhiRoad construction

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 11:05 AM IST

Also Read

No exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro post-9 pm on New Year's eve, says DMRC

Interpol event to affect Traffic in central Delhi from Oct 18-21: Police

Traffic restrictions in Delhi in view of Interpol meeting; jams likely

Delhi traffic police issues advisory in view of R-Day parade rehearsals

Delhi Police release traffic advisory on Republic Day rehearsal parade

PM Modi calls uniform tariff for gas pipeline as noteworthy reform

Assam tea gardens get Rs 63 crore govt assistance to tackle pandemic losses

Gujarat: 24 detained for violence during Ram Navami processions in Vadodara

PM Modi to go on safari trip at Bandipur Tiger Reserve on April 9

India records 3,095 new Covid infections, active cases increase to 15,208

Next Story