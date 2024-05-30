Tragedy in Delhi: Heatwave claims first victim with fatal 107-degree fever

Delhi’s unprecedented heatwave has claimed its first life, with a 40-year-old man from Bihar's Darbhanga succumbing to heat stroke at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the national capital on Wednesday. This is said to be the official first case of death due to heatwave in Delhi.





ALSO READ: Delhi nears 50 degrees Celsius: What's causing extreme heat in capital? The victim worked at a pipeline fittings factory and was brought to the hospital on May 8 with a very high fever. According to reports, the doctor said that his body temperature had shot up above 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

The average normal body temperature is generally accepted as 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

A severe heatwave alert had been in place for Delhi and other north and central Indian states for the past few days as temperatures reached their ‘highest maximum’ in multiple districts, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

52.3 degrees Celsius reading was an error

On Wednesday, one of the weather offices in the national capital showed a maximum temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius, which would have been the highest temperature ever recorded in India but the IMD later said the reading was an “error”. Nevertheless, temperatures at various weather offices across Delhi remained close to 50 degrees Celsius, exceeding the 45 degrees Celsius mark, which is the threshold for declaring a heatwave.

During the evening hours, a light spell of rain shower arrived in parts of Delhi and adjoining areas bringing a brief respite from the deadly heatwaves.

According to the IMD, Safdarjung – the primary weather station of Delhi is expected to record a maximum of 45 degrees temperature today.

Paid leave for labourers from 12pm - 3pm

In view of the sweltering weather conditions, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VKSaxena on Wednesday announced a paid leave to labourers at construction sites from 12 noon to 3 pm.

Authorities have warned the residents to take the necessary precautions against the deadly heatwaves, urging them to stay indoors, remain hydrated, and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun during peak hours.

Delhi is also experiencing warm night conditions, which will continue to prevail till June 2, the IMD said.