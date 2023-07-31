Home / India News / Trai and C-DoT sign MoU for cooperation in telecommunications sector

Trai and C-DoT sign MoU for cooperation in telecommunications sector

The MoU has brought the two parties, Trai CSR and C-DoT together to reach the common goal of establishing a mechanism of technical and institutional cooperation in the field of telecommunications

Jul 31 2023
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to establish mechanism of technical and institutional cooperation in telecommunications.

The Ministry of Communications informed in a press release that the Trai Centre of Studies and Research (Trai CSR) was established as an entity within Trai with a mandate to conceptualise, coordinate, and enable technological studies in the telecom and broadcasting sectors.

Its task is to enable technology-driven growth in India by combining the energies of different industries and sectors. The MoU has brought the two parties, Trai CSR and C-DoT together to reach the common goal of establishing a mechanism of technical and institutional cooperation in the field of telecommunications.

P D Vaghela, chairperson of Trai expressed his pleasure on this auspicious occasion and said that the commencement of a formal partnership shall empower us to embark on a journey of understanding new emerging technologies.

The partnership aims to promote cooperation for research on regulatory practices and bridge gaps in our understanding. We will conduct technical sessions, seminars and conferences to share knowledge and for capacity building, he added.

Secretary of DoT, K Rajaraman also lauded the efforts of Trai and C-DoT for signing this MoU. Rajaraman said that the collaboration will open new doors in the domain of policy research, regulatory studies and knowledge dissemination.

First Published: Jul 31 2023

