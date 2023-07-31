Home / India News / ED attaches assets in money laundering case against Lalu Prasad, family

ED attaches assets in money laundering case against Lalu Prasad, family

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 5:56 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate has attached some assets as part of its money laundering investigation against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, his family and others in an alleged land-for-railway jobs scam, official sources said on Monday.

The agency has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the properties, they said.

The number of assets and their exact value was not known immediately.

The ED has recorded the statement of Prasad's wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their children including Bihar Deputy Chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti (RJD MP in Rajya Sabha), Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav, over the last few months, in this case.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

It is alleged by the ED and the CBI that during the period 2004-09, various persons were appointed to Group D positions in various zones of the Indian Railways, and in lieu, the persons concerned transferred their land to the family members of Lalu Prasad.

Topics :Lalu Prasad YadavEnforcement Directoratemoney laundering case

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

