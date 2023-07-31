Home / India News / India likely to experience normal rainfall in August and September: IMD

India likely to experience normal rainfall in August and September: IMD

IMD predicts normal to above-normal rainfall in specific regions, while some areas may see below-normal precipitation

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 6:31 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the second half of the monsoon season (August and September) is most likely to witness normal rainfall. This prediction comes after July saw excess precipitation across the country.

According to the IMD, regions like east-central India, parts of the east and northeast, and most subdivisions along the Himalayas can expect normal to above-normal rainfall. However, below-normal rainfall is anticipated in most parts of peninsular India and the western parts of northwest and central India.

Despite recording 13 per cent excess rainfall in July, the east and northeast regions experienced the third-lowest precipitation since 1901. Meanwhile, northwest India observed the highest rainfall in July since 2001, measuring 258.6 mm.

India observed a significant shift in monsoon patterns, transitioning from a nine percent rainfall deficit in June to a 13 per cent surplus in July, as stated by IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

So far, during the monsoon season, India has received 467 mm of rainfall, surpassing the normal value of 445.8 mm by five per cent.

Fortunately, the monsoon has not been affected by El Nino, which refers to the warming of waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America. El Nino is typically linked to the weakening of monsoon winds and dry weather in India.
 





First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 6:31 PM IST

