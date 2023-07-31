India likely to experience normal rainfall in August and September: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the second half of the monsoon season (August and September) is most likely to witness normal rainfall. This prediction comes after July saw excess precipitation across the country.

According to the IMD, regions like east-central India, parts of the east and northeast, and most subdivisions along the Himalayas can expect normal to above-normal rainfall. However, below-normal rainfall is anticipated in most parts of peninsular India and the western parts of northwest and central India.

Despite recording 13 per cent excess rainfall in July, the east and northeast regions experienced the third-lowest precipitation since 1901. Meanwhile, northwest India observed the highest rainfall in July since 2001, measuring 258.6 mm.

India observed a significant shift in monsoon patterns, transitioning from a nine percent rainfall deficit in June to a 13 per cent surplus in July, as stated by IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

So far, during the monsoon season, India has received 467 mm of rainfall, surpassing the normal value of 445.8 mm by five per cent.

Fortunately, the monsoon has not been affected by El Nino, which refers to the warming of waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America. El Nino is typically linked to the weakening of monsoon winds and dry weather in India.

