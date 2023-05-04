Trailer crashes into van in Rajasthan's Ratangarh, 4 dead, says police

Four people died when a trailer crashed into their van near Ratangarh in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

The accident happened late Wednesday when the trailer collided head-on with a van moving in the opposite direction, they said.

Three persons travelling in the van died on the spot. The fourth, who was seriously injured, succumbed during treatment at a hospital, the officials added.

The deceased have been identified as Kaluram, Dilip Kumar, Nemichand and Prabhuram, police said, adding their bodies have been handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem examination.

Efforts are on to nab the trailer driver, who fled the crime site after the accident, they added.