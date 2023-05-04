Home / India News / Trailer crashes into van in Rajasthan's Ratangarh, 4 dead, says police

Trailer crashes into van in Rajasthan's Ratangarh, 4 dead, says police

Four people died when a trailer crashed into their van near Ratangarh in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Trailer crashes into van in Rajasthan's Ratangarh, 4 dead, says police

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Four people died when a trailer crashed into their van near Ratangarh in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

The accident happened late Wednesday when the trailer collided head-on with a van moving in the opposite direction, they said.

Three persons travelling in the van died on the spot. The fourth, who was seriously injured, succumbed during treatment at a hospital, the officials added.

The deceased have been identified as Kaluram, Dilip Kumar, Nemichand and Prabhuram, police said, adding their bodies have been handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem examination.

Efforts are on to nab the trailer driver, who fled the crime site after the accident, they added.

Also Read

Turkey probes contractors as earthquake death toll breaches 33,000 mark

Death toll rises to 14, 60 injured in bus accident in MP's Sidhi district

Toll operators in India to see a revenue jump of 16-18% in FY23: CRISIL

CM Dhami expresses grief at death of 3 people in Champawat road accident

Death toll of oil tanker blast mounts to 19 in Afghanistan, says official

Pak foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto arrives in India to attend SCO meet

Lunar Eclipse 2023: The lunar eclipse on May 5 will be visible in India

No force used against wrestlers; 5 personnel injured: Delhi Police

Zoramthanga speaks to Manipur CM, expresses concern over situation in state

Excise policy case: Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Sisodia's bail plea

Topics :road accidentrajasthanDeath toll

First Published: May 04 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story