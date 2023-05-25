Transport sector accounts for 40% of pollution, need greener fuel: Gadkari



Addressing the GH2 summit in Mumbai, the minister urged the industry to develop greener fuel alternatives to tackle the problem. He further added that nearly 90 per cent of this contribution comes from the road transport sector. The transport sector contributes to 40 per cent of the country, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.



He further added that in the transport sector, there is a need for alternative fuels. Gadkari also stressed that the cost of green hydrogen needs to come down to $1 per kilogram (Rs 83 as per the current exchange rate) from the present rate of Rs 300 per kilogram. Citing the case of New Delhi which is grappling with air pollution woes, the minister said, "We (transport) are responsible for 40 per cent of air pollution in the country...as the transport minister, actually I am responsible for that."



He also highlighted the need for bio-fuels, stating that India needs diversification in agriculture, where the focus is on energy and power sectors as well. Given the need to curb pollution, biofuel is the need of the hour. Gadkari added, "Proven technology, economic viability, marketability of the finished product and import substitution are "important strategies we need to follow" in this journey."



Terming poverty as a big problem, Gadkari stated that this problem cannot be ignored, however, technology can help in bridging the gap by bringing out the best alternatives. While agriculture contributes only 12 per cent to the country's economic growth, it supports 65 per cent of the population, the minister highlighted.