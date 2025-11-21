Home / India News / Tremors felt across Bengal, NE as 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh

Tremors felt across Bengal, NE as 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh

Several people in Kolkata and other districts were seen coming out on the streets as a precautionary measure

Earthquake
The quake struck 13 km south-southwest of Narsingdi in the neighbouring country at 10.08 am, and at a depth of 10 km (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:23 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tremors were felt across West Bengal and parts of the northeast on Friday morning, as an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Bangladesh's Narsingdi, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake struck 13 km south-southwest of Narsingdi in the neighbouring country at 10.08 am, and at a depth of 10 km, it said.

Several people in West Bengal and the northeast, including Kolkata and Assam's Guwahati, were seen coming out on the streets as a precautionary measure.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, Israel have to work together to eliminate terrorism: Piyush Goyal

ED raids 40 locations in Jharkhand, West Bengal against coal mafia

Delhi blast: Probe finds handler shared 42 'bomb-making' videos with doctor

Delhi's air worsens as AQI remains 'severe'; parents seek school closures

Will present India's perspective at G20 summit in Johannesburg: PM Modi

Topics :EarthquakeearthquakesBangladeshWest Bengal

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story