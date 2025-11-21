Tremors felt across Bengal, NE as 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh

Tremors were felt across West Bengal and parts of the northeast on Friday morning, as an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Bangladesh's Narsingdi, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The quake struck 13 km south-southwest of Narsingdi in the neighbouring country at 10.08 am, and at a depth of 10 km, it said.
Several people in West Bengal and the northeast, including Kolkata and Assam's Guwahati, were seen coming out on the streets as a precautionary measure.
There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.
