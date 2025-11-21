Home / India News / ED raids 40 locations in Jharkhand, West Bengal against coal mafia

ED raids 40 locations in Jharkhand, West Bengal against coal mafia

The collective scale of the case involves significant coal pilferage and theft, resulting in a massive financial loss to the government worth hundreds of crores of rupees

Enforcement Directorate, ED
According to the sources, locations of entities named Anil Goyal, Sanjay Udhyog, L B Singh, and Amar Mandal are being covered
Press Trust of India Ranchi/Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches in a coordinated money laundering case action against the coal mafia in Jharkhand and West Bengal, official sources said.

More than 40 premises in the two states are being covered as part of the action under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

In Jharkhand, the agency is covering about 18 locations as part of the investigation related to coal theft and smuggling.

According to the sources, locations of entities named Anil Goyal, Sanjay Udhyog, L B Singh, and Amar Mandal are being covered.

The collective scale of the case involves significant coal pilferage and theft, resulting in a massive financial loss to the government worth hundreds of crores of rupees, the sources said.

In West Bengal, about 24 premises in Durgapur, Purulia, Howrah and Kolkata districts are being covered as part of an investigation into alleged illegal mining, transportation and storage of coal, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateJharkhandWest BengalCoal

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

