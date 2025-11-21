India, Israel have to work together to eliminate terrorism: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India and Israel must work together to eliminate terrorism and join hands to ensure peace and security, as both nations formally signed the Terms of Reference to begin negotiations on a long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Speaking at the India-Israel Business Summit in Tel Aviv, Goyal also addressed the recent challenges faced by Israelis, referring to the October 7 Hamas attack and hostilities that followed it.

"The last two years have been difficult for our brothers and sisters in Israel. You all have shown tremendous resilience in the face of adversity, and I commend you for that. I truly admire your ability to withstand difficulties," he said.

ALSO READ: FTA with India will boost bilateral trade and investments: Israeli minister Drawing parallels with the heinous terror attacks on India alone this year, Goyal said, "We in India also have suffered terrorism for several decades now. In Pahalgam, Kashmir, terrorists identified people by religion and killed them in front of their wives and children. A few days ago, we had a blast in New Delhi, right in the heart of the capital city," he said, adding that both countries "have to work together to eliminate the problem of terrorism." The minister said emotional ties between the two countries had grown deeper over the years. "We may be geographically very far apart, but emotionally, the people of Israel and India are very close," he added.