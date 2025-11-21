Home / India News / India, Israel have to work together to eliminate terrorism: Piyush Goyal

India, Israel have to work together to eliminate terrorism: Piyush Goyal

Speaking at the India-Israel Business Summit in Tel Aviv, Goyal also addressed the recent challenges faced by Israelis, referring to the October 7 Hamas attack and hostilities that followed it

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
The minister said emotional ties between the two countries had grown deeper over the years (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 10:47 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India and Israel must work together to eliminate terrorism and join hands to ensure peace and security, as both nations formally signed the Terms of Reference to begin negotiations on a long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Speaking at the India-Israel Business Summit in Tel Aviv, Goyal also addressed the recent challenges faced by Israelis, referring to the October 7 Hamas attack and hostilities that followed it.

"The last two years have been difficult for our brothers and sisters in Israel. You all have shown tremendous resilience in the face of adversity, and I commend you for that. I truly admire your ability to withstand difficulties," he said.

Drawing parallels with the heinous terror attacks on India alone this year, Goyal said, "We in India also have suffered terrorism for several decades now. In Pahalgam, Kashmir, terrorists identified people by religion and killed them in front of their wives and children. A few days ago, we had a blast in New Delhi, right in the heart of the capital city," he said, adding that both countries "have to work together to eliminate the problem of terrorism."

The minister said emotional ties between the two countries had grown deeper over the years. "We may be geographically very far apart, but emotionally, the people of Israel and India are very close," he added.

Goyal, who is leading a 60-member business delegation to Israel, said the upcoming FTA talks mark a new phase in bilateral trade relations. "India-Israel FTA will be a stepping stone to our shared prosperity. India's skills can be leveraged by Israel for its metro project in Tel Aviv," he said.

He also held a bilateral meeting with Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat earlier in the day. Both leaders jointly addressed the business summit, where Goyal highlighted "unlimited possibilities and potential" in areas such as fintech, agritech, machine learning, quantum computing, pharmaceuticals, space and defence.

The minister will travel to Jerusalem on Friday as part of his visit to deepen economic cooperation and boost trade and investment ties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED raids 40 locations in Jharkhand, West Bengal against coal mafia

Delhi blast: Probe finds handler shared 42 'bomb-making' videos with doctor

Delhi's air worsens as AQI remains 'severe'; parents seek school closures

Will present India's perspective at G20 summit in Johannesburg: PM Modi

Justice on hold for 50,000 kids as juvenile system strains: Report

Topics :Piyush GoyalisraelIndia Israel tiesFTA talksTerrorism

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story