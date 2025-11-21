Delhi's air worsens as AQI remains 'severe'; parents seek school closures

Delhi residents continued to struggle amid the choking air on Friday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stayed firmly in the ‘severe’ category, heightening health risks across the National Capital Region (NCR). Breathing discomfort was widely reported, with the pollution load showing no signs of easing.

Why is Delhi’s AQI stuck near 420?

At 8 am, the Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded an AQI of 418, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This marks the fourth straight day the readings have hovered close to the 420 mark. Of the 39 monitoring stations across the city, 13 reported ‘severe’ air quality, pushing Delhi’s average AQI to 372.

Under CPCB classifications, AQI levels between 0–50 are considered “good”, 51–100 “satisfactory”, 101–200 “moderate”, 201–300 “poor”, 301–400 “very poor” and 401–500 “severe”. Will schools shut in Delhi-NCR? Growing concern among parents and student groups has led to fresh calls for shifting to online classes across all grades. The Delhi government is reviewing the possibility of invoking GRAP IV curbs, which could directly affect school functioning. As of now, there has been no official directive to close schools or colleges. Families have been advised to keep an eye on updates regarding potential closures or online learning arrangements for younger students.

How is the cold wave worsening the pollution impact? A blanket of smog and reduced visibility has intensified the seasonal strain as winter approaches. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures are expected to remain 1.6 to 2 degrees Celsius below normal in the coming days, with minimums soon likely to drop into single digits. For today, the minimum temperature is forecast at 11 to 14 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 26 to 28 degrees Celsius. Clear skies, with shallow fog or mist during early hours, are likely at most locations. What has the Supreme Court directed amid rising pollution? Amid escalating pollution levels, the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) full liberty to adopt “any proactive measure” required to curb emissions in Delhi-NCR. The direction came after CAQM suggested implementing select GRAP IV steps, such as work-from-home advisories and halving office attendance, while the region remains under GRAP III.