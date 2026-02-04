Tremors felt in Kolkata after earthquake hits Myanmar, Bangladesh, Tibet

Tremors were felt in parts of Kolkata following reports of an earthquake in neighbouring countries, such as Myanmar, Bangladesh and Tibet, on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Locals reported feeling tremors after their surroundings began shaking, after which they realised there was an earthquake.

Speaking to ANI, Mrityunjay Das said he saw things shaking, which led him to realise an earthquake was occurring.

"We felt the tremors. Later, we felt that the lamp and chair had moved from their position, which is when we got to know that there was an earthquake," he said.

Another local said he felt a jerk at his shop, "A little while ago, when I was in the shop, I felt a sudden jerk. Later, I got to know that there was an earthquake."

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Myanmar at about 9:04 PM. It occurred at a depth of 27 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. The earthquake was felt at a latitude of 20.42 degrees North and a longitude of 93.88 degrees East. Another earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Myanmar at 9:21 pm, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) website. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 km. The earthquake was felt at a latitude of 20.45 degrees North and a longitude of 93.86 degrees East. Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 also struck Bangladesh on Tuesday, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.