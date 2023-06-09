Home / India News / Tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda's 123rd death anniversary

India is observing the 123rd death anniversary of its freedom fighter and tribal leader, Birsa Munda. He passed away on June 9, 1900, in Ranchi Jail.

Indian Tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda died on June 9, 1900, at age 25. Today is his 123rd death anniversary. Birsa Munda was born on November 15, 1875. He revolted against the British in the late 19th century.
Birsa Munda took on the British troops between 1897 and 1900. He attacked Khunti Police Station with arrowheads and captured 400 troops in August 1897. The British army routed Mundas and their allies on the banks of the Tanga River in 1898, and they detained several tribal chiefs.

On March 3, 1900, Birsa Munda was also detained when he was taking a nap beside a tribal guerilla force in Chakradharpur's Jamkoipai forest. He passed away on June 9, 1900, in Ranchi Jail at the young age of 25.

Birsa Munda: Early life

He was born in Ranchi district of the Bengal Presidency, now in Khunti district of Jharkhand. His childhood was not easy and he kept travelling from one village to another with his parents.
The most formative period of his life was 1886 to 1890. He acquired his schooling under the guidance of his teacher Jaipal Nag, a member of the Munda people who lived on the Chotanagpur plateau.

Birsa converted to Christianity
To gain an education from a German school, Birsa converted to Christianity, but later when he realised that the Britishers wanted to educate indigenous people to convert them, he gave up his German mission and reverted to a tribal religious system.


Birsa revived his traditional tribal culture, which was affected negatively by Christian missionary works. He inspired and advised tribal people to pursue their original religious system. Many were impressed by his teaching, and he became a saintly figure for his people, who sought his blessings.

