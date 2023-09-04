Tripura by-polls in Dhanpur, Boxanagar: BJP, CPI(M) set for direct clash

In Tripura, the Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly seats in the Sepahijala district will go to by-polls on September 5, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M)set to take on each other in a direct clash.



BJP's Bindu Debnath is set to take on CPI (M) 's Kaushik Chanda for the Dhanpur seat, whereas Boxanagar constituency will see BJP's Tafajjul Hossain contesting against CPI(M) nominee Mizan Hossein. Hussain had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly poll in February, with the CPI(M) retaining the seat by a margin of 4,849 votes. Mizan is the son of CPI(M)'s Samsol Haque, who passed away in July, leading to a vacancy. The Dhanpur by-poll was necessitated after Union minister Pratima Bhoumik resigned from the Assembly days after her election.



The Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, also known as the Tipra Motha Party and the Congress, are not competing for the seats, making the electoral battle a one-on-one contest. The Congress is backing the CPI (M) for the electoral fight.



Preparations for by-polls



The campaigning for both constituencies ended on Sunday. According to PTI reports, Chief Minister Manik Saha led the BJP's campaign, while ministers, legislators, and leaders joined the campaign trail in the last couple of days. The BJP also conducted road shows, mega rallies, and door-to-door campaigns in the constituencies.



The Sepahijala district magistrate told PTI that all steps have been taken to ensure fair by-polls on September 5.



CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said that the party want people to cast their votes freely and appeal to the people to cast their votes in their respective polling centres without any fear.



BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said people are not with the CPI(M) and will vote for development.



Results to be announced on Friday

43,087 eligible voters from Boxanagar and 50,147 from Dhanpur are set to exercise their franchise on the polling day. A total of 59 polling stations at Dhanpur and another 51 polling stations at Boxanagar have been set up for the by-polls. The results of these by-polls will be declared on Friday.

