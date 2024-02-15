Home / India News / Tripura Cabinet to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya soon: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Cabinet to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya soon: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said all the state cabinet ministers will visit Ayodhya Ram Temple soon to offer puja to Ram Lalla

Photo: ANI (File Pic)
Press Trust of India Agartala

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:12 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said all the state cabinet ministers will visit Ayodhya Ram Temple soon to offer puja to Ram Lalla.

The CM on Wednesday night flagged off a special train to Ayodhya from here. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw for arranging the special train to Ayodhya.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"It feels good to flag off a special train carrying over 400 pilgrims from Tripura to offer prayer to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya", he said after flagging off the Ayodhya-bound special train at Agartala railway station.

The CM said, "the Tripura Cabinet was scheduled to visit Ayodhya Ram Temple on February 5 but it was cancelled due to heavy rush. The entire Tripura cabinet will visit Ayodhya soon and offer puja to Ram Lalla".

Also Read

Ram Mandir Highlights: Ram Lalla darshan for general public from Jan 23

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Ram Mandir inauguration: Sonia, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan decline invitation

Ram temple: What is Pran Pratishtha? How is it done? All details here

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Electoral bonds scheme has to be struck down as unconstitutional: SC

Army chief holds high-level professional discussions with US counterpart

Sandeshkhali situation 'highly reprehensible': Bengal Guv in report to MHA

Farmers' protest march: Delhi Police to procure 30,000 tear gas shells

We want talk with PM Modi: Sarwan Singh Pandher ahead of meeting today

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiTripuraAyodhyaRam temple

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story