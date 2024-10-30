Tripura CM announces Rs 1.50 crore for Ayurvedic medicines, plans college

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Tuesday that the state government has sanctioned Rs 1.50 crore for the purchase of Ayurvedic medicines. He also mentioned that the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Foundation has expressed interest in establishing an Ayurvedic college in the state.

CM Saha was addressing the state-level Ayurvedic Day observance in Agartala and said, "There was a time when Ayurveda treatment was directly linked to nature. In the past, people from foreign countries used to come to India to study at institutions like Nalanda and Takshashila. However, we now feel proud to send our children abroad for studies. After Narendra Modi took charge, people's perspectives began to change. He initiated the Ministry of Ayush, bringing all branches of medicine, including allopathy, ayurveda, and homoeopathy, under one roof. This was not the case earlier, which created divisions among them, but now this gap has started to decrease."

CM Saha, who also serves as the Health Minister of the state, highlighted the advancements in Ayurvedic treatment.

"We have various types of labs, and we maintain an outpatient department (OPD) where patients come regularly. I recently visited the 50-bed Ayurvedic Hospital. I mentioned the establishment of an Ayurvedic or Homeopathy college. I discussed this with Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, who informed me that the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Foundation has reached out to us. We must keep pursuing this, and the foundation has indicated that it is possible. After verifying their credentials, we will invite them to proceed," he said.

He further emphasized that "health is wealth, and if health is not good, we cannot utilize human resources effectively."

"We will work to improve infrastructure. We are setting up a health hub and also planning to establish a super-specialty hospital. The government has recently sanctioned Rs 1.50 crore to purchase Ayurvedic medicines, which will be provided free of cost to the people," he added.