PM Modi extends Ayushman Bharat scheme for citizens over 70 years of age

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the expanded Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme, which will cover all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of socio-economic status, with a benefit cover of Rs 5 lakh per year in empanelled hospitals across India.

The expansion was part of health projects worth Rs 12,850 crore launched by PM Modi today and is expected to benefit 60 crore senior citizens.

Under the expanded scope of the scheme, eligible senior citizens who belong to families already covered under AB-PMJAY will get an additional top-up cover up to Rs 5 lakh per year for themselves, over the Rs 5 lakh already provided to the family.

All other eligible senior citizens, whose families are not covered under the scheme, will also get a cover up to Rs 5 lakh per year on a family basis.

According to an official, the beneficiary base expansion will be done at an outlay of Rs 3,437 crore.

Sources in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the financial outlay of Rs 3,437 crore earmarked for the expansion of coverage under Ayushman Bharat to all senior citizens aged 70 or above will be spread over one and a half years.

“The outlay is for the remaining six months of this financial year and the next full financial year,” an official familiar with the matter said.

While eligible beneficiaries covered under private health insurance policies or the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) scheme will also be able to avail of benefits under PMJAY, those already availing of public health insurance schemes, such as the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), may need to choose between their existing scheme or PMJAY.

According to data on the National Health Authority (NHA) dashboard, more than 356 million Ayushman Cards have been created to date. Under the expanded scheme, senior citizens will receive a separate Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card.

PM also launches U-Win portal for vaccination, pharma plants under PLI scheme

PM Modi also launched the U-Win portal to digitalise immunisation services for pregnant women and children, aiming to enhance access to health services and provide citizens with secure digital identities.

Five new plants were also inaugurated under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for bulk drugs and medical devices, among other projects. These plants will be situated in Vapi (Gujarat), Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kakinada, and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh.

Other projects launched for the Department of Pharmaceuticals include Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in four National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs), along with four special CoEs for Ayush research.