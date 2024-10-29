'Open House': Officers can meet Cabinet Secretary for urgent works

The Cabinet Secretariat has introduced an ‘Open House’ system where officers of All India Services from across the country could meet Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan without a prior appointment.

The new ‘Open House’ system is being introduced as a “convenience” to secretaries who “may need to meet on urgent official business” and to officers of state governments, whose visits to Delhi are infrequent, stated a Cabinet Secretariat circular dated October 18. The Cabinet Secretary’s ‘Open House’ is to run from 10 am to 10.20 am on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, except on holidays.

This will be on a first- come- first-served basis and limited to the specified time.