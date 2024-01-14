Home / India News / Tripura CM calls for cleanliness drives in temples to mark Ram Mandir event

Tripura CM calls for cleanliness drives in temples to mark Ram Mandir event

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee also took part in a cleanliness drive at Ramakrishna Mission Ashram here

Photo: ANI (File Pic)
Press Trust of India Agartala

Jan 14 2024 | 1:27 PM IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday appealed to the people of the state to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to carry out cleanliness drives in temples to mark the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Modi is set to inaugurate the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 22.

Saha offered prayers at the Jagannath temple here and joined a cleanliness drive on the premises.

"Today, I joined the cleanliness drive at Jagannath temple here along with party karyakartas following the prime minister's appeal... I appeal to the people of the state to join cleanliness drives in all the temples that will continue till January 22," he wrote on X.

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee also took part in a cleanliness drive at Ramakrishna Mission Ashram here.

"Lord Ram is returning to Ayodhya on January 22. To mark the occasion, we launched cleanliness drives in all the temples in the state in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call. I appeal to the people to join the drives," he told reporters.

Topics :Ram templeTripuraTripura CMHindu templesAyodhyaJagannath Temple

Jan 14 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

