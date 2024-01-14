Home / India News / Shinde gives Rs 5 lakh each to kin of mob lynching victims from party funds

Shinde gives Rs 5 lakh each to kin of mob lynching victims from party funds

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has never bothered to meet the kin of these three persons

Shinde said his Shiv Sena has now given them assistance from its own funds.
Press Trust of India Palghar

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 9:57 AM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to kin of three persons, including two sadhus, lynched by a mob in Palghar district in 2020.

He handed over the cheques while attending a function in Virar here on Saturday.

Sadhus Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj (70), Sushil Giri Maharaj (35) and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30) were killed by a mob while their vehicle was passing through Gadchinchale village late night on April 16 that year in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The case had made national headlines at the time and several persons who were allegedly part of the 500-strong mob were arrested and are facing trial.

Topics :Eknath ShindeMaharashtraMaharashtra governmentUddhav ThackerayMob lynching

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

