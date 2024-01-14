Home / India News / Dense fog reduces visibility, flights delayed as Delhi battles cold wave

Dense fog reduces visibility, flights delayed as Delhi battles cold wave

On Friday, the city saw the season's first cold wave day, which, according to the India Meterological Department, is recorded when the minimum temperature goes below 4 degrees Celsius

ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 10:07 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A dense layer of fog gripped the national capital, impairing the movement of traffic as the city woke up to a bitterly cold Sunday.

The minimum temperature in the RK Puram Area was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius in the early hours of the day.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, people on the streets as well as the homeless took refuge at government-run night shelters amid the unforgiving cold and foggy conditions.

The night shelters in Delhi are aimed at providing refuge to homeless people, who live on the streets and have nowhere else to go in the cold. The shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food to those seeking shelter.

On Friday, the city saw the season's first cold wave day, which, according to the India Meterological Department, is recorded when the minimum temperature goes below 4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department issued an alert amid the bone-chilling cold.

"Very dense fog layer extends over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, North Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Passengers on highways need to drive extremely carefully and only with fog lights," the IMD posted from its X handle.

"Journeys need to be halted until fog reduction by morning especially on expressways. Very Dense fog reporting over Amritsar, Chandigarh, Patiala, Ambala, Ganganagar, Palam, Safdarjung, Lucknow with visibility 0 meter since 0230 hrs IST of today," it added.

The fog is likely to prevail during the morning hours in isolated pockets of northwest India during the next three to four days, the Met agency said.

As the weather forecasting agency predicted dense to very dense fog on Sunday, the Delhi Police urged motorists to drive carefully amid low visibility.

Delhi Police posted from its official X handle, "The Meteorological Department, Delhi, has forecast dense to very dense fog on January 14, 2024, and dense fog on January 15 & 16, 2024. We appeal to all to drive carefully in the fog."

Meanwhile, as thick fog gripped the national capital, reducing visiting to alarming proportions, several flights were delayed.

Vistara's Delhi-to-Pune flight was delayed by more than an hour, according to officials.

Also Read

LIVE: Congress' 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' renamed as 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Cold Moon 2023: Early risers in India witness the Long Night Moon

Logitech Wave Keys review: Ergonomic design for natural typing experience

LIVE: Milind Deora resigns from Cong, ends family's '55-year relationship'

Thick fog engulfs Delhi; airport area battling zero visibility as temp dips

LIVE: Milind Deora resigns from Cong, ends family's '55-year relationship'

Nepal's Janakpur plans events on consecration ceremony of Ram temple

Security tightened in West Bengal as devotees gather for Gangasagar Mela

74% Muslims happy with construction of Ram temple: Muslim Rashtriya Manch

Parl breach probe: Narco test points Manoranjan was mastermind, says police

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Dense fogfog delays flightsFog disrupts flightsFog disrupts train scheduleNorth India cold wave

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story