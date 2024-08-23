Tripura CM visits flood affected areas, Army evacuates 330 civilians

Amid the flooding in several parts of Tripura, the Indian Army on Thursday rescued over 330 civilians during extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, informed Indian Army. As part of operation 'Jal Rahat', two columns from the 18 Assam Rifles, operating under the command of HQ 21 Sector Assam Rifles and IGAR (East), have been deployed across the flood-affected areas of Amarpur, Bhampur, Bishalgarh, and Ramnagar in the state, the Indian army said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Indian Army also provided medical aid to seven civilians, addressing urgent health concerns amidst challenging conditions.

Meanwhile, on Friday CM Manik Saha visited the flood-affected areas of Udaipur, Gomati district, which have been severely damaged due to heavy rains.

"Reaching out to flood-affected areas by Chopper, assessing damage & ensuring aid reaches those in need. Constantly reviewing flood situation in Agartala & Udaipur, working to mitigate impact & support affected people," the CM said in a post on X.

Large areas are flooded, leaving many citizens homeless and staying in various relief camps. During his visit, the CM also inspected the relief camps at Khilpara Higher Secondary School and Khilpara Market Shed and reviewed the management of the camps.

The Gomati River is still flowing at 22.30 meters which is above the extreme danger level of 22 meters. The state administration has shifted all the families living on the bank of the Gomati River in Amarpur, Udaipur, Sonamura and surrounding villages. The state government has requested all citizens to be alert till the water level comes down to normal level.

Air dropping of essential food items is currently being carried out using MI-17 helicopters for the severely affected people in Amarpur and Karbook under the Gomati district.

The state administration has been constantly monitoring the overall situation. Initiatives have already been taken to rescue the affected people and provide them with relief and healthcare. To take stock of the relief efforts, CM Manik Saha on Thursday inspected the shelter house at B. R. Ambedkar School in Bordowali and assured the people there that the government will provide all necessary support.

The State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) of the state has been maintaining regular contact with the rescue personnel engaged in serving the affected people. On Thursday the CM visited this center located in the New Capital Complex. He advised the concerned workers and officials on the ground to make all-out efforts in helping rescue & relief efforts.