Tripura govt inks Rs 692 cr MoU to boost tourism through ropeway projects

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday that the state government has undertaken a multi-pronged plan for the development of tourism in Tripura. He said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 692 crore has been signed by the Tripura Tourism Department for the construction of ropeways. Dr Saha made this announcement while addressing the World Tourism Day 2024 programme and felicitation of the unsung heroes of the recent floods in Tripura at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He elaborated that the MoU was signed between the Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Limited and National Highways Logistics Management Limited for the construction of ropeways connecting Udaipur Railway Station to Matabari, Maharani to Chabimura, Surmachara, and Jampui Hills, with a total investment of Rs 692 crores.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the tourism industry is one of the key sectors driving economic growth in the country and the state.

"The state government is working on a multi-pronged plan to develop tourism. This year, the host country for World Tourism Day is Georgia. The natural environment of Tripura is one of the state's tourism assets. Additionally, there are several temples and mosques that support religious tourism. Key religious tourist centers include Tripura Sundari Temple, Kasba Kalibari, Fourteenth Goddess Temple, Mangalchandi Temple of Amarpur, and Mahamuni Pagoda. Efforts are also underway to beautify Matabari in Udaipur. Narkelkunja and Dumbur have already been made more attractive to tourists," he said.

Dr Saha also emphasised that the state's tourist infrastructure is being developed through various central schemes.

"Tourism is one of the largest sources of employment and plays a crucial role in economic prosperity and poverty alleviation. Forty-one modern log huts have been constructed and commissioned at various tourist centres across the state," he noted.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that through the Swadesh Darshan 1.0 project, infrastructure development at tourist centres like Agartala, Sepahijala, Melaghar, Udaipur, Amarpur, Mandirghat, Tirthamukh, Narkelkunja, Dumbur, Ambassa, Neermahal, and Baramura has been completed.

"To further develop tourism infrastructure in the state, projects have been undertaken for the development of Chabimura, the Sonamukhi area of Kailashahar, the Chaturdash Devata Temple, and the Kasba Kali Temple area through the Asian Development Bank. Among these, work has already commenced in the Sonamukhi area and Chabimura," CM Saha said.

"Approximately Rs 180 crores will be spent on the development of these tourist spots," he said.

During the programme, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das, Mayor Dipak Majumder, Secretary of the Tourism Department Dr. TK Debnath and TTDC Managing Director Prashant Badal Negi were also present.