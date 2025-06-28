Medical report confirms multiple injuries in Kolkata law college rape case

A medical examination has confirmed multiple injuries on the 24-year-old law student who was allegedly raped inside a Kolkata law college on June 25. According to NDTV, which reviewed the report, the student had abrasion marks on her neck and chest. Doctors noted no external injuries to her genitals or mouth but have not ruled out sexual assault, pending forensic analysis. Three swabs were collected as part of the forensic process. A urine pregnancy test was conducted and returned negative. The examination was carried out at 10 pm on June 26 at the National Medical College in Kolkata.

Fourth arrest made; guard accused of negligence ALSO READ: Kolkata student gangrape: Row over perpetrators' links; NCW seeks probe On Saturday, Kolkata Police arrested a fourth suspect in the case — the security guard at South Calcutta Law College. He is accused of failing to intervene during the assault. Police said his statements during interrogation were “incoherent and inconsistent”. CCTV footage confirmed his presence at the premises when the alleged assault took place. This brings the total number of arrests to four. The other three include former student Manojit Mishra — linked to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) — and two current students, all in police custody. The incident reportedly occurred inside the guard’s room, which the accused allegedly commandeered. That room and the adjacent student union office have since been sealed as part of the investigation. The Kolkata Police has also formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the alleged rape of the student, according to a PTI report. "An SIT has been formed to probe into the alleged crime. It will start its investigation immediately," the officer told PTI.

Survivor details assault and threats in police statement In her police complaint, the survivor said she was attacked after attending a meeting of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of the ruling party. She stated that three men cornered her at around 7:30 pm. According to her statement, two men locked her inside a room with the third, who raped her while the others kept watch. She alleged they threatened to harm her family and boyfriend if she reported the incident. “I kept saying, ‘I can't do this. I have a boyfriend, I love him.’ But he wouldn't listen. I touched his feet and begged him to let me go,” she told police.

She further said she had a panic attack during the incident, and the accused handed her an inhaler. After attempting to escape, she was caught again and taken to the guard’s room, where the assault allegedly continued. She said one of the attackers hit her on the head with a hockey stick. She was released at around 10:50 p.m. and again threatened with consequences if she spoke out. Political fallout widens as BJP targets TMC The case has ignited political tensions, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the ruling TMC of shielding the main accused, Manojit Mishra. Mishra, a former TMCP leader, appears in multiple photos with senior TMC figures on social media — including Lok Sabha MP and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

While the TMC has acknowledged Mishra’s past role in the student wing, it has distanced itself from him since the allegations surfaced. BJP leaders alleged that the ruling party was “harbouring” the accused and circulated photographs of Mishra with top TMC leaders. BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya called the incident “horrific” and wrote on X: “Under Mamata Banerjee’s rule, Bengal has become a nightmare for women.” Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari blamed the Kolkata Police for failing to prevent the crime. “The Chief Minister has no right to be in her chair. We shall take this up,” he said, adding that key senior officers were reportedly away in Digha for the CM’s Rath Yatra event.