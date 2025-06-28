Over 72,000 houses built under Tamil Nadu scheme to make state 'hut-free'

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday informed that 72,081 houses have been built under 'hut-free Tamil Nadu by 2030' programme, and the construction of the remaining houses was under progress.

During the Budget for 2024-25, the government announced the 'noble goal' of creating a 'hut-free Tamil Nadu' by 2030, and that eight lakh concrete houses would be built in rural areas to replace huts.

An assistance of Rs 3,50,000 each was provided to the beneficiaries under the scheme. Nearly Rs 7,000 crore was sanctioned for the construction of two lakh houses in two years (2024-25 and 2025-26). "So far, 72,081 houses have been completed. The construction of the remaining houses is in various stages of progress," the government said in a release here.

Provisions have also been made for the needy beneficiaries to receive loan assistance of up to Rs one lakh through banks. On the repair and reconstruction of houses in seven districts affected by cyclone and floods in 2023, the release said Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered to sanction Rs 168.14 crore to reconstruct 3,591 fully damaged houses at an estimated cost of Rs 4 lakh each and to repair 1,057 partially damaged houses of upto Rs 2 lakh each. Out of a total of 4,648 houses sanctioned, 4,159 houses were completed and the construction of the remaining 489 houses was under progress.

"M K Stalin assumed office as Chief Minister in 2021. Various schemes implemented through the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department such as Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, Kalaignarin Kannavu Illam, Namakku Naame Thittam, Sanitation schemes, and drinking water connection schemes have elevated rural areas in Tamil Nadu on par with urban areas, making the state a pioneer for other Indian states," the release said. "It is a well-known fact that Tamil Nadu consistently receives awards from the Union Government and accolades from the media," it added. Following the footsteps of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Stalin is implementing various progressive schemes for the advancement of rural areas in Tamil Nadu, including roads, drinking water schemes, housing, and Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram (Periyar Memorial Equality Villages).