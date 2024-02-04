Home / India News / Tripura's rail connectivity will get further boost, says CM Manik Saha

Tripura's rail connectivity will get further boost, says CM Manik Saha

Photo: ANI (File Pic)
Press Trust of India Agartala

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Tripura's rail connectivity will get a further boost when train service from Agartala to Kolkata via Bangladesh is made operational, said Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The trial run of the proposed Agartala and Gangasagar (Bangladesh), which will connect Agartala to Kolkata via Bangladesh, has already been successfully carried out, he said.

"... Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to provide HIRA (highways, I-way, railway, airway) to the northeastern state and he has done it", Saha said after flagging off the AgartalaDeoghar Express train with LHB coaches at Agartala railway station on Saturday.

The Tripura CM said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 260 crore for making Agartala station world-class and Rs 93 crore has been given to convert three railway stations - Dharmanagar, Udaipur and Kumarghat - as Amrit Bharat stations.

"Currently, around 18 express and local trains are providing service to the people of the state which once was unbelievable. I thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Railway Minister for converting the Agartala-Deoghar express train equipped with LHB coaches," Saha said.

Topics :TripuraTripura CMBangladesh

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

