LIVE: PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 11,600 cr in Assam today

Latest LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil development projects worth nearly Rs 11,600 crore in Assam today. The prime minister will address a public meeting at 11.30 am at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, from where many state and central projects will be unveiled. Some of the major projects for which foundation stones will be laid are the Kamakhya temple corridor (Rs 498 crore), the six-lane road from the new airport terminal (Rs 358 crore) in Guwahati, the upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore) and a new sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore). Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport were affected due to weather conditions in the national capital this morning. Delhi woke up to light rain and thunderstorms today which has brought relief to the residents struggling with poor air quality for days. The United States and Britain targetted around 30 Houthi sites in Yemen in a second wave of assaults meant to disable Iran-backed groups that have relentlessly attacked American and international interests in the past weeks due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The latest strikes against the Houthis were launched by ships and fighter jets on Saturday. The strikes follow an air assault in Iraq and Syria on 2 February that targeted other Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in retaliation for the drone strike that killed three US troops in Jordan last weekend. Senior Congress leaders on Saturday held a meeting to review political developments in Bihar after JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar moved out of the "Mahagathbandhan" government last Sunday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party in-charge for Bihar Mohan Prakash, PCC chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, party MLAs and other senior leaders attended the meeting held at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.