Home / India News / True account: Why Indian companies don't sweat over high audit fees

True account: Why Indian companies don't sweat over high audit fees

One segment accounts for the majority of the industry's income, and it is not complaining

Sachin P MampattaSameer Mulgaonkar Mumbai
Premium
True account: Why Indian companies don't sweat over high audit fees

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rising audit fees have upset companies in the US and the UK since the pandemic began three years ago. Companies listed in the UK’s FTSE 100 even wrote a joint letter to large auditors over escalating costs, after expenses reportedly rose 22 per cent in four years.
Indian audit fees have also increased 20 per cent in the last four years, shows a Business Standard analysis of 362 firms on the S&P BSE 500 index with comparable data since financial year 2017-18 (FY18). Indian companies perhaps do not complain because their profits rose significantly more in the same period as seen in chart 1 (click image for interactive chart).

Audit fees in India have actually lagged net profit growth. Audit fees as a share of net profit was 55 basis points in FY18 for the companies under consideration. It dropped to 29 basis points in FY22, the latest year for which data is available. One hundred basis points is one per cent.
Fees depend on the industry audited, and profitability can affect metrics. The automobile sector had the highest ratio of audit fees to net profit in FY22. It paid auditors the equivalent of 2.7 per cent of net profit. The high number may also be related to the sector’s profitability, which took a hit during the pandemic. Among key sectors, banks paid out the equivalent of 50 basis points. It was 30 basis points for information technology (IT) firms. Cement and steel firms paid out 20 basis points and 10 basis points respectively (chart 2).

The Tata group was among the largest private sector paymasters for auditors. It accounted for 6.4 per cent of the pool. Multinational companies accounted for three per cent of the total fees. The biggest clients of audit firms are not private companies though. Central and state public sector firms accounted for more than 50 per cent of the fees that auditors collected, shows data from the sample (chart 3).
This means that it is the government, and not private sector firms like in the UK, which could demand concessions from audit firms. The government pays nearly Rs 1,000 crore as audit fees just in the sample under consideration.

Also Read

UPI charges: Here is how interchange fees on wallet payments will work

Audit intricacy, access to talent make splitting audit-non-audit biz tough

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

CRISIL SME Tracker: Strong domestic demand to drive pharma growth in FY23

Court approves supplementary charge sheet against Tytler in 1984 riots case

Indian-American Dev Shah wins 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Meghalaya HC pulls up govt for allowing coal export without seeking origin

Maharashtra CM takes part in celebrations of Shivaji Maharaj's coronation

Active Covid-19 cases in country drop to 3,736, total death toll 531,874

Topics :Indian companiesAuditingIT firms

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story