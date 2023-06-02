Active Covid-19 cases in country drop to 3,736, total death toll 531,874

India has logged 267 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have decreased to 3,736 from 3,925, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,874 with two more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,91,143), it said.

The active cases now comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,55,533, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.