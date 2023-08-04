'Truth always triumphs': Rahul Gandhi after relief from Supreme Court

Hours after his conviction was stayed by the Supreme Court (SC), Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed his gratitude to people for their support and said "truth always triumphs".

Expressing his gratitude to people, he said in a press conference in New Delhi. "Truth always triumphs, if not today then tomorrow or the day after."

The apex court earlier in the day stayed the Gujarat court's decision to convict Gandhi in the Modi surname defamation case. The apex court has also reinstated Gandhi's status as a member of Parliament from Wayanad.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that it is a victory for the Constitution, democracy and the people of India.

"It is a very happy day for us, democracy has won, Constitution has won," he said in a press conference at Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

He also added that this is a victory for Wayanad's voters.

Kharge also added that the disqualification of Gandhi from Lok Sabha within 24 hours of the Gujarat court's decision.

"Let us see how much time is taken to reinstate him," he added.

Earlier, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the judgment is a strong vindication of truth and justice.

"Despite the relentless efforts of the BJPs machinery, Rahul Gandhi has refused to bend, break or bow, choosing instead to place his faith in the judicial process," he said on Twitter.

"Let this be a lesson to the BJP and its acolytes: you can do your absolute worst but we will not back down. We will continue to expose and call out your failures as a Government and as a party. We will continue to uphold our Constitutional ideals and repose faith in our institutions which you so desperately want to destroy. Satyameva Jayate!" Ramesh said.

While announcing the decision, an SC bench comprising Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and P V Sanjay Kumar said the trial court did not give any particular reasons for imposing a punishment of two years imprisonment on Gandhi.