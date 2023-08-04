Home / India News / Days after violence, shanties of 'illegal immigrants' demolished in Nuh

Days after violence, shanties of 'illegal immigrants' demolished in Nuh

According to the police, 141 people have been arrested and over 55 cases registered in Nuh in connection with the violence

Press Trust of India Gurugram
Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs on Monday (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Nuh authorities bulldozed about 250 shanties allegedly encroaching upon government land in Tauru town, a police official said Friday, days after communal riots erupted in the district.

The official said the occupants of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land were illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who were earlier living in Assam and the shanties were demolished Thursday evening.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar however denied that the demolition was linked to the recent violence. He said it was part of a normal process of clearing encroachments.

The shanties were built over an acre of land and people have been living here for three years, police said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs on Monday. The violence subsequently spread to neighbouring Gurugram as well.

According to the police, 141 people have been arrested and over 55 cases registered in Nuh in connection with the violence.

Hindu organisations meanwhile took out a protest march against the Nuh violence in Gurugram's Pataudi area on Friday and called for a bandh. Markets of Pataudi, Jatauli and Bhora Kalan remained closed as a result of this.

The organisations submitted a memorandum through the Pataudi sub-divisional magistrate to the President, the governor of Haryana and the chief minister, demanding strict action against those behind the Nuh violence.

"Those who have tried to spoil mutual harmony and brotherhood in Nuh should be punished severely. This heinous act is condemnable," said Ajit Yadav, district president of the VHP.

Also Read

Haryana violence: 3 motorcycles set on fire in Pataudi area, says police

SC directs Centre, states to ensure peaceful rallies against Nuh violence

Curfew imposed in violence-hit Nuh district: Haryana Home Minister

After communal tension, Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh district

Haryana violence: Govt relaxes mobile internet ban for three hours

What is a money bill? What are its provisions and what is its significance?

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

Search ops conducted, illegal bunkers destroyed, curfew relaxed in Imphal

Curbs on laptop imports to check hardware with in-built security loopholes

Lok Sabha passes Bill for jointness & integration of armed forces personnel

Topics :HaryanaCommunal clashesIllegal immigrants

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story