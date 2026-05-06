Twin blasts jolt Punjab, explosions reported in Amritsar, Jalandhar

Hours after a blast in Jalandhar, another explosion occurred in Punjab, this time in Amritsar near the Army cantonment area in Khasa late Tuesday night.

No one was hurt in the incident, police said.

Amritsar (Rural) SSP Suhail Mir Qasim said, "We received information around 11 pm that a loud sound was heard on a road in Khasa. Thereafter, our teams reached there immediately." He said preliminary inspection and analysis showed that someone had come and thrown something towards the boundary wall, leading to an explosion.

Following the explosion, a team of forensic and bomb disposal squad visited the site to collect samples.