Two cheetahs released in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh

Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh has become the new home for cheetahs. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released two male cheetahs, Pawak and Prabhash, into the sanctuary on Sunday.

The two cheetahs were brought from Kuno National Park to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. Both cheetahs, six years old, were brought to India from South Africa in February 2023. There is also a plan to bring four more cheetahs from Botswana in May this year. However, wildlife activists have opposed this.

While releasing the cheetahs in the sanctuary, Chief Minister Yadav stated, “Releasing the two cheetahs into Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary is a significant step. The Cheetah Project is an ambitious initiative by the state government aimed at increasing the population of cheetahs and conserving their species in the country. After Kuno, Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary has become the second place not only in the state but in the country where cheetahs are being relocated. This is a historic moment for wildlife tourism as well.”

The chief minister mentioned that cheetahs are being brought to Madhya Pradesh not only from South Africa but also from Kenya and Botswana. Wildlife activists, however, have raised objections to this decision. Activist Ajay Dubey told Business Standard, “As per the agreement with South Africa, 10 cheetahs were supposed to be sent annually for 10 years. But after that agreement failed, there’s now talk of bringing cheetahs from Botswana.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) protocol clearly states that if wildlife is being reintroduced to a region, two sub-species should not be placed together in the same area. The government is violating this rule. South African and Botswana cheetahs are different sub-species. We will file a petition against this in court.”

The state government plans to bring eight more cheetahs from Botswana and Kenya by May. Currently, Kuno National Park houses 26 cheetahs. To accommodate cheetahs in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, 8,900 hectares of special area have been prepared. Gandhi Sagar’s wildlife region hosts a significant number of spotted deer, Indian gazelles, and blue bulls, ensuring sufficient food for cheetahs. The forest department has identified a special 16-kilometre area in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary where the cheetahs will be kept.