Two held in Bengaluru for printing and circulating fake Rs 500 notes

Two men, including an inter-state accused, were arrested for allegedly printing and circulating fake Rs 500 currency notes, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Arvind (47), a native of Mysuru, and Venkata Subramanian (around 60), a resident of Chennai, they said.

Police claimed to have seized 338 counterfeit Rs 500 currency notes, a photocopy machine, a laptop, a car, mobile phones and other incriminating materials, with the total value of the seizure estimated at Rs 3.29 lakh, police said.

On July 3, the Kumbalagodu Police received a tip-off that a tenant residing in a BDA apartment within the police station limits was circulating counterfeit currency notes, police said.