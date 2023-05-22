Home / India News / Two International terminals part of Delhi's IGI airport expansion plans

Terminal 1 is currently under major renovation and may begin international services at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi may expand to operate two international terminals soon. Terminal 1 (T1) is expected to be completed this year after facing major delays in renovation due to the Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions. Media reports expect T1 to not only offer domestic flights but also allow international airlines to operate soon.
According to these media reports, IndiGo Airlines has asked Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) to offer international services in T1, which is being renovated under the GMR Group.

IndiGo has reportedly asked DIAL to allow the airline to operate internationally from T1. The airline currently flies out of all terminals and according to an aviation report shared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in April, the flight makes up the majority of the market share at 57.5 per cent.
According to the Times of India, a source from the airport stated that air travel has picked up significantly and passed pre-pandemic levels. While T1 will stick to the original completion plans to avoid any further delays, the source stated that clearance from multiple government agencies will be sought to discuss the potential of adding the facilities required for international services.

Going by the expansion plans revealed by the GMR Group, renovations are expected to be completed by September of this year, with upgraded facilities to manage higher passenger numbers and increase the infrastructure and service quality of the terminal.
The area of the terminal is expected to increase from 60,000 sq metre to 169,000 sq metre, with entry gates expanding from 8 to 13. Vast space for parking, VIP lounges, a modern food court, and better use of space for movement within the airport are all part of the renovation plans.

Upon completion of phase 3A, the airport will be able to handle 100 million annual passengers.

First Published: May 22 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

