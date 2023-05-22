Home / India News / Govt chalking out comprehensive strategy for tourism in Kashmir: Reddy

He was addressing the delegates from the G20 countries on the side event 'Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation' at SKICC here

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 4:52 PM IST
Film tourism has emerged as a powerful medium to promote the tourism industry and the government is chalking out a comprehensive strategy for its growth in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

He said tourism helps in creating employment opportunities in hospitality and gastronomy.

"We are chalking out a comprehensive strategy for tourism growth. Film tourism has emerged as a powerful medium to promote tourism, to promote a destination, Reddy, the Minister for Culture and Tourism, said.

He was addressing the delegates from the G20 countries on the side event 'Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation' at SKICC here. The event is a part of the three-day third Tourism Working Group Meeting of the G20 countries being held here.

The minister said Srinagar is India's of one of the most beautiful cities.

"I would like to highlight the beauty and cultural heritage of the host destination. Srinagar is India's one of the oldest cities," he added.

Reddy said India offers every kind of location to filmmakers to shoot films.

"From sun-kissed beaches to mountains," he added.

"As we embark on an exciting journey, let us remember that it is not only about showing the beauty of the destination but to also preserve its culture," Reddy said.

Our agenda is exchange best practices and technologies and creation of employment, he said.

