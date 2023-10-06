Home / India News / Two killed in Bengal as mortar shell carried by floodwaters explodes

Two killed in Bengal as mortar shell carried by floodwaters explodes

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
At least two persons were killed and four injured in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district as a mortar shell, reportedly carried by the floodwaters of Teesta river, exploded, police said.

Police believe that the mortar shell belonged to the Army and was carried away by floodwaters flowing down from the hills following the cloudburst and flash floods in Sikkim on Wednesday.

Police said the identities of the two killed in the blast are yet to be ascertained.

"The four injured persons have been admitted to hospital. A thorough probe has started," a senior police officer said.

Local police sources said the victims possibly tried to physically inspect the mortar shells carried to the area by the floodwaters when it exploded on Thursday night.

"The condition of a couple of the four injured is extremely critical and the death toll might increase," police said.

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

