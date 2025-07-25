Home / India News / Udaipur Files: SC asks HC to hear pleas against govt nod for film's release

Udaipur Files: SC asks HC to hear pleas against govt nod for film's release

Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani and Mohd Javed, who is an accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, was ordered to move the high court against the Centre's decision

Supreme Court, SC
Sibal said during "Kerala story" and "Kashmir Files" cases the court had not seen the movies but in this case he had watched the movie and could tell that one particular community was targeted. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Delhi High Court to hear on July 28 the pleas challenging the Centre's nod to release "Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder".

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said the filmmakers appeal against the high court order staying the film's release was infructuous for they had accepted the July 21 Centre nod for the film's release subject to six cuts in its scenes and modifications in the disclaimer.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani and Mohd Javed, who is an accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, was ordered to move the high court against the Centre's decision.

During a brief hearing, advocate Syed Rizwan appearing for film producers, said the contention of Madani and Javed that a particular community was targeted in the film and the threat to social fabric of the country, was "nothing but figment of their imagination".

"Nothing happened when Kashmir Files was released, Kerala Story was released. The social fabric of the country was not affected when the Pahalgam attack took place, when the Pulawama terror attack took place. Our country's social fabric is much stronger," he said.

The bench found Rizwan's arguments "thought provoking" and said it will be dealing with them in appropriate cases or when the petitioners challenge the high court order after it has examined the matter.

Sibal said during "Kerala story" and "Kashmir Files" cases the court had not seen the movies but in this case he had watched the movie and could tell that one particular community was targeted.

Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for filmmakers, said the balance (of convenience) was in his favour with the Centre now clearing the movie after the CBFC certification and the producers accepting the decision.

Recording Bhatia's submission, the top court held the plea before it had become infructuous.

The top court further noted Sibal's submission that Madani filed a writ petition in the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution challenging the order dated July 21 passed by the Centre.

"Since, in the connected matter, we have relegated the writ petitioner to approach the high court as he has already filed a writ petition..the high court is requested to take up the said writ petition for hearing on July 28," the bench said.

The top court clarified not expressing any opinion on merits and said the high court was at liberty to pass appropriate orders.

The high court on July 10 stayed the film's release on a Madani's plea, invoking powers of the Central Government under Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, till the representation is decided by the Central Government, for which the high court granted one week time.

The filmmakers claimed to have received a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate with the board suggesting 55 cuts and the film was due to be released on July 11.

Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in June 2022 allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous.

The assailants later released a video claiming that the murder was in reaction to the tailor allegedly sharing a social media post in support of former BJP member Nupur Sharma following her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed.

The case was probed by the NIA and the accused were booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, besides provisions under IPC.

The trial is pending before the special NIA court in Jaipur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi govt to launch month-long cleanliness campaign in August: CM Gupta

Govt depts owe over Rs 63,000 crore in water bills to Delhi Jal Board

NIA court declares Hizb chief Salahuddin a proclaimed offender under UAPA

Centre calls death penalty clause in Aparajita Bill 'excessively harsh'

Funds released for MGNREGS see decline despite higher Budget allocation

Topics :moviesfilm industryUdaipur

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story